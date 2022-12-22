Brian Dumoulin Reacts To Being Penguins 'Equipment Boy'

Brian Dumoulin lost the Pittsburgh Penguins shootout challenge and had to pay the price.

PITTSBURGH - After skirting any questions following the punishment, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin finally opened up about being the ‘Equipment Boy.’

Dumoulin lost a shootout challenge against the entire Penguins roster and the punishment was the team deciding what he would wear for a practice.

Dawning a bright red jersey with a short wooden stick, an old helmet with a half cage, old pants, old gloves, and shin guards that didn’t seem big enough, Dumoulin took his punishment in stride.

“It wasn’t bad, the worst part was definitely the cage visor,” Dumoulin said. “The wood stick wasn’t too bad. Pretty simple practice, too.”

While Dumoulin isn’t exactly known as a goal scorer, he and captain Sidney Crosby were the final two competitors in the contest.

“That could have easily been me,” Crosby said. “I was in the finals with him. But, he wore it well. It was fun to see him out there.”

Crosby is known as one of the most superstitious players in all of hockey, and it would have been quite the sight to see him wearing anything out of the ordinary for him.

What would the Penguins have dressed their captain in had he ended up losing?

“I feel like a lot of the ideas came from Sid about what gear to wear,” Dumoulin said. “I think he would have been picking his own gear, which wouldn’t have been fair.”

Dumoulin was a good sport about the whole thing and accepted his defeat; but he plans on not being the next big loser.

“I’m usually good for about one a year,” Dumoulin said. “It could be worse. We’ll see what else they come up with for our shootout drills.”

Shootouts may be dying in popularity in the NHL, but they are still useful for a good laugh from the Penguins.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins' Jeff Carter To Play in 1,200th Career Game, Looking for 400th Assist

Bryan Rust Heating Up for the Penguins

Penguins Look To Finally Get a Victory Over Hurricanes

Ryan Poehling, Josh Archibald Out for Penguins Against Hurricanes

Rickard Rakell Blossoming Into Star with Penguins