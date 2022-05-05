Brian Dumoulin a Surprise Scratch for Game 2 vs. Rangers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins made a surprise scratch, making Brian Dumoulin inactive with a lower-body injury for Game 2 against the New York Rangers.
Dumoulin popped up on the Penguins' injury listed as day-to-day. Instead, Mark Friedman will slot into the third paring spot with Chad Ruhwedel.
Mike Matheson has been pushed to the first line with Kris Letang
Jason Zucker will also miss the game after being a game-time decision.
