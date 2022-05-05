Skip to main content

Brian Dumoulin a Surprise Scratch for Game 2 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without two more players for Game 2.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins made a surprise scratch, making Brian Dumoulin inactive with a lower-body injury for Game 2 against the New York Rangers. 

Dumoulin popped up on the Penguins' injury listed as day-to-day. Instead, Mark Friedman will slot into the third paring spot with Chad Ruhwedel. 

Mike Matheson has been pushed to the first line with Kris Letang

Jason Zucker will also miss the game after being a game-time decision. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue

Jason Zucker on Verge of Returning for Pens

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Return to Old Form for Pens

10 Takeaways From Penguins Game 1 Win Over Rangers

Sidney Crosby's Season of Milestones Continues Into Playoffs

Penguins Have Impressive History of Backup Goalies in Postseason

Triple-OT Win Snaps Dreadful Streak for Penguins

Tags
terms:
Brian DumoulinPittsburgh Penguins

USATSI_18197979_168388034_lowres
News

Brian Dumoulin a Surprise Scratch for Game 2 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein18 seconds ago
USATSI_18160139_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Reasons to Feel Confident in Louis Domingue Starting at Goalie for Penguins

By Nick Horwat4 hours ago
USATSI_17329907_168388034_lowres
News

Jason Zucker on Verge of Returning for Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky6 hours ago
USATSI_18079412_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Rule Out Casey DeSmith, Rickard Rakell in Game 2

By Noah Strackbein6 hours ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Pens Talk

Reasons to Believe Casey DeSmith Can Win/Lose Series for Penguins

By Jacob Punturi11 hours ago
USATSI_17458566_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Kapanen, Rodrigues Need to Find Old Form for Penguins to Keep Winning in Playoffs

By Nick Horwat11 hours ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Provides Injury Updates on DeSmith, Rakell

By Chris HalickeMay 4, 2022
USATSI_18198501_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

10 Takeaways From Penguins' Triple-Overtime Victory Over Rangers

By Chris HalickeMay 4, 2022
USATSI_18197342_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Biggest X-Factors for Penguins, Rangers in Playoff Series

By Jacob PunturiMay 4, 2022