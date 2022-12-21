Brian Dumoulin Serves Punishment as ‘Equipment Boy’ at Penguins Practice

The Pittsburgh Penguins made sure to keep the mood light in the final practice before Christmas break.

PITTSBURGH - A few weeks ago, every member of the Pittsburgh Penguins team took part in a shootout competition following a formal practice.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin finished as the big loser and there was no immediate answer from the Penguins what the competition was about.

The punishment was finally served, however, as Dumoulin was forced to be ‘Equipment Boy’ for the final practice before the Christmas break.

According to Sidney Crosby, the rest of the team got to decide what Dumoulin wore for the duration of practice.

Dumoulin took practice in a bright red jersey, with a helmet that had only half of a cage, old gloves, and a tiny wooden stick.

There were other small details like different pants and a different set of shin guards, and everyone got a kick out of the look.

“I guess he looked great, in a certain way,” Crosby said. “Something to lighten the mood. That could have easily been me.”

Crosby and Dumoulin were the last two skaters standing in the shootout contest and Crosby was able to pull out a slim victory.

Over the years during the Crosby-era in Pittsburgh, monthly shootout competitions have been a prominent feature of the team.

Crosby said that the punsihments have moved from mustaches to driving the equipment truck and now ‘equipment boy.’

During the practice, while doing the best he could, Dumoulin managed to score a goal and the team reacted with a big cheer for the defenseman.

Dumoulin was not available following practice to give his thoughts on the punishment.

Pittsburgh sports are a close group, that share more than just a color pattern.

