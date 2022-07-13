Penguins Bringing Back Forward Josh Archibald

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their busy summer on the opening day of free agency by making several signings. Penguins' general manager added one more name to the list when he told reporters that Josh Archibald will be returning to the Penguins organization. According to CapFriendly, he will return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth $900K.

Archibald, a 29-year-old winger, was drafted by the Penguins in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with the Penguins during the 2015-16 season.

During his first stint with the Penguins organization, Archibald played 14 games over three seasons and scored three goals. He played on the Penguin's bottom line for four games during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2017 and earned himself a Stanley Cup ring.

Later that year, the Penguins packaged Archibald with Sean Maguire and a sixth-round pick to send to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and a fourth-round pick.

Archibald spent the next year and a half with the Coyotes before signing as a free agent with the Edmonton Oilers. The depth winger played three seasons in Edmonton, the longest stop of his NHL career, scoring 35 points (19-16) in 122 games.

Last season Archibald played in just eight games for the Oilers due to myocarditis, a heart condition commonly found in patients who have had COVID-19. Before last season, Oilers head coach Dave Tippett confirmed that Archibald tested positive for COVID over the summer.

Archibald rejoins the Penguins as a depth option for the Penguin's bottom six.

