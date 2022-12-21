Bryan Rust Needs Held Back Following Penguins Power Play Goal

Emotions are prone to running high in hockey and that was on display when Bryan Rust netted the go-ahead goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten a ton of production from their power play as of late, and the players on those units aren’t afraid to show their emotions.

Since the Penguins were taking on the New York Rangers, it’s likely there was some pent up energy between the two teams.

Bryan Rust deflected a go-head goal and was promptly shoved to the ice by defender Ryan Lindgren.

Without missing a beat, Rust shot to his feet and was ready to get right in Lindgren’s face.

Kasperi Kapanen intercepted the charging Rust and made sure no melee ensued.

Following the game Rust said that he was excited to score and put his team ahead, but sometimes tempers can flair.

“It felt nice, if you couldn’t tell I was a little bit upset in the moment,” Rust said. “But also very excited in the moment. Hockey is a game of emotions and they run high sometimes.”

Rust also said it was pretty cool of his teammate to hold him back and make sure he didn’t cost his team any kind of momentum they may have gained.

Everyone praised the power play for how they were game changer for the Penguins and a huge reason for the momentum shift about half way through the game.

Jason Zucker, while happy to be back in the lineup and excited to be back with his teammates, caught a few laughs from Rust’s goal reaction.

“I’m not sure what Rusy was doing there,” Zucker said. “Guy’s fought his pillow about seven times in his career and that’s about it. It was good to see him get that goal.”

Rust’s goal was his eighth of the season and only second with a man advantage; it also played a huge role in the Penguins victory over the Rangers.

