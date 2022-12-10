Skip to main content

Sabres' Jeff Skinner to Have Hearing with Player Safety for Cross-Checking Penguins' Jake Guentzel

The first battle in a home-and-home between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres ended with some bad blood.
Jeff Skinner has been assigned a hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety following a cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

In the closing seconds of a tie game between the Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, Guentzel gave a little poke to goalie Craig Anderson, which was followed by retaliation from Skinner.

Guentzel and Skinner got into a little slashing match before Skinner began cross-checking Guentzel.

One of Skinners cross-checks went up high and made contact with Guentzel’s head and face; Skinner was assessed a two-minute slashing call and a five-minute match penalty.

Guentzel was also given a two-minute penalty for slashing, but was offset by Skinner’s slash.

The Penguins would go on to score on the ensuing five-minute penalty to win the game in overtime.

The Department of Player Safety has been questionable at best when it comes to disciplining dangerous play, but it is likely Skinner will receive at least a game suspension.

With the Penguins and Sabres facing off again today, the ruling is sure to come down very soon.

