Penguins Need to Be Ready for Challenge Against Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes come to town and give arguably the stiffest competition the Pittsburgh Penguins have seen from a Metro rival.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have started the season a perfect 3-0 against their Metropolitan Division rivals, all three coming from multi-goal victories.

Though the Penguins are perfect against the Metro, they haven’t played the stiffest competition.

They’ve played, and defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, Washington Capitals, and Philadelphia Flyers; each of those teams are the bottom three in the division.

The Carolina Hurricanes come to town in a points ties with the Penguins, and the team is aware of the competition ahead of them.

“Carolina is one of the toughest teams to play against,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’re the hardest man-on-man team in the league. They don’t give you a lot of time and space.”

The Hurricanes haven’t had the prettiest stretch, going 1-1-4 in their last six games, but the Penguins are going to have their hands full.

“We’re going to have to be prepared to beat their aggression,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to have to be prepared to execute under pressure.”

The Penguins enter the game after a little rest and relaxation, but will nee to be ready for a tight group like the Hurricanes.

“They’re fast, they like to forecheck,” defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. “One of the teams in the league that pressure the most. We have to take care of the puck.”

The Hurricanes are dealing with a couple of injuries on their end, but are always a tough matchup for the Penguins.

It’s the first meeting between the two teams in the 2022-23 season, and the Penguins look to keep their perfect record against their division rivals.

