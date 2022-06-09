Penguins Casey DeSmith and Brian Dumoulin Back on the Ice

Two Pittsburgh Penguins players that may not return in 2022-23 are making their way back to full health.

For the second straight postseason, the Pittsburgh Penguins were without Casey DeSmith. The Penguins backup goalie missed most of the team's opening round loss after suffering a core muscle injury in the second overtime of Game 1.

Just over a month after that injury, DeSmith is back on the ice and skating in a Penguins uniform.

Sure, it’s the offseason, but this is an intriguing summer for DeSmith, who is an upcoming unrestricted free agent and is due for a new contract.

With not much postseason play under his belt, it is ideal for DeSmith’s negotiations that he is back on the ice and looking healthy.

2021-22 started as a bad year for the backup goalie, but he was able to turn it around as the season went on. DeSmith wrapped the season with an 11-6-5 record and a .914 save percentage.

Also back on the ice and skating after missing the end of the Penguins season is defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

Much like DeSmith, Dumoulin missed games 2 through 7 of the Rangers series, but with a grade-3 torn MCL.

Dumoulin is still under contract with the Penguins for another year, but trade talks have already begun thanks to less than impressive play before his injury.

The Penguins may go into the 2022-23 season without either DeSmith or Dumoulin, but it’s good to see them back on the ice and getting healthy.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

What Should the Penguins Do With Evan Rodrigues

Updates on Penguins Talks with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang

Penguins Assistants Linked to Head Coaching Vacancies

Pittsburgh Penguins Hire New Management Group for PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Brass at Steelers Practice: Who Are They Scouting?

Five Players Penguins Should Consider Trading