Penguins Rule Goalie Casey DeSmith Out for Remainder of Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins will remain with Louis Domingue at goalie.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goalie Casey DeSmith for the remainder of the playoffs, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

DeSmith left in triple overtime of Game 1 against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury and did not return. Sullivan said the goalie underwent successful core muscle surgery.

The Penguins will stay with Louis Domingue at goalie throughout the series. Tristian Jarry continues to miss games, but Sullivan has not ruled the starter out for the playoffs.

The Pens allowed five goals in Domingue's first playoff start in Game 2.

