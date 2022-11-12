Casey DeSmith and Penguins Win Second Straight Shutting Down High Powered Offenses

For the second straight game, Casey DeSmith was the Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie on the way to victories.

After eating seven straight losses, the Pittsburgh Penguins have fought back and taken two huge victories as they continue to regain lost ground.

Not only did the Penguins win back-to-back games, but goalie Casey DeSmith was in net for both of those victories.

DeSmith’s start against the Washington Capitals was a little bit of a surprise, but he was able to shut it down for his first win of the season, kicking the Penguins losing streak.

With 24 saves in the 4-1 victory, DeSmith and the Penguins kept Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov from finding the back of the net.

The bigger challenge arguably came from north of the boarder when the Penguins took on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first half of a back-to-back situation.

Head coach Mike Sullivan gave DeSmith the start and was again able to keep some of the games best goal scorers from doing their job.

The Penguins picked up a 4-2 victory while none of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, or John Tavares picked up a goal.

Marner did have an assist on a William Nylander power play goal but the Penguins penalty kill is still trying to gain momentum.

Nylander led the way for the Maple Leafs with four shots while in total DeSmith stopped 28 of 30.

The Penguins have another game in under 24 hours and it’s possible DeSmith is the starter in Montreal, as well.

It’s rare for a goalie to play both games in a back-to-back, but he’s the hot goalie right now and it’s possible there is something lingering with Tristan Jarry.

