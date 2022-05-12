CBS Sports Host Defends Jacob Trouba's Hit on Sidney Crosby

Not everyone feels the hit on Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was wrong.

The Pittsburgh Penguins lost captain Sidney Crosby during the second period of Game 5 following a blow to the head from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

The hit sparked immediate reaction across the internet, but not everyone believes Trouba was in the wrong. There was no penalty for the hit, and CBS Sports radio host Shaun Morash believes it was the right call.

"Hate that he's hurt base on his history, but Troube never leaves his feet and this is a physical sport where unfortunately not everyone is the same height," Morash tweeted.

He continues to defend the shot by calling out the NHL's lack of penalties given to the Penguins and Crosby over the years.

"This is a league that has gone above and beyond catering to Sid and the Pens in this era," Morash tweeted. "There is no denying that."

Crosby is continuing to be evaluated and will not have an update until the day of Game 6. The Penguins lead the series 3-2 heading back to Pittsburgh.

