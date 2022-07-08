Skip to main content

Ron Hextall and Penguins Are 'Chipping Away' at Evgeni Malkin Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall is continuing to work on a deal with Evgeni Malkin

Before day one of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed veteran defender Kris Letang.

Before day two, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall says they are still working on getting a deal done for Evgeni Malkin.

“We’re chipping away,” Hextall told the media. “We keep working on it and hopefully we can come to an agreement.”

From the onset, Hextall, the Penguins, and Malkin have all said they want to get a new deal done but a good chunk of time as gone by.

Fans waited weeks for a new deal to get done between the Penguins and Letang and now they continue to wait for something final with Malkin.

Most recent reports have said that Malkin has felt slighted by the Penguins; recent offers have been around two-years and $6 million each season.

Malkin is willing to take a pay cut all the way to $6 million, but wants more than just two years.

He could be eyeing as many as four years for what he believes will be his final NHL contract.

