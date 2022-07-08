Ron Hextall and Penguins Are 'Chipping Away' at Evgeni Malkin Contract
Before day one of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed veteran defender Kris Letang.
Before day two, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall says they are still working on getting a deal done for Evgeni Malkin.
“We’re chipping away,” Hextall told the media. “We keep working on it and hopefully we can come to an agreement.”
From the onset, Hextall, the Penguins, and Malkin have all said they want to get a new deal done but a good chunk of time as gone by.
Fans waited weeks for a new deal to get done between the Penguins and Letang and now they continue to wait for something final with Malkin.
Most recent reports have said that Malkin has felt slighted by the Penguins; recent offers have been around two-years and $6 million each season.
Malkin is willing to take a pay cut all the way to $6 million, but wants more than just two years.
He could be eyeing as many as four years for what he believes will be his final NHL contract.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Wants to Play Six More Years
Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall
New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress
Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche
Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six-Years, $6.1M AAV
Evgeni Malkin Makes Joke About Playing Against Kris Letang, Penguins Next Season
- Subscribe to Inside the Penguins on YouTube
- Follow Inside the Penguins on Twitter: @InsidePenguins