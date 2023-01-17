Penguins Close to Getting Multiple Injured Players Back

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been in need of a clean bill of health, and that may be right around the corner.

PITTSBURGH - After having a battered lineup for a number of games, the Pittsburgh Penguins are close to getting a few guys back into game action.

The Penguins held an optional practice following their win over the Anaheim Ducks, but among those taking the skate were multiple players hoping to return from injury.

Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling elevated from a white, non-contact uniform to full sweaters, Kris Letang and Josh Archibald took reps in the white jerseys, and Tristan Jarry was present and taking shots form his teammates.

Following the practice, Mike Sullivan stated that many of those names are right on the cusp of returning and are taking positive steps in their recoveries.

“They all participated, full capacity for most of them,” Sullivan said. “That’s a huge step. That’s the last hurdle before the actual return to play.”

Sullivan also said the injured players will travel with the team for a one-game stand in Ottawa to take on the Senators.

Considering it’s only one game and there are people traveling, there might be a few roster moves on the horizon.

Jan Rutta was absent from the practice and Sullivan said that his upper-body injury will continue to keep him out on a day-to-day basis; Rutta is not traveling to Ottawa.

Letang returned to the team for a practice and was elevated from non-roster to injured reserve.

According to Sullivan, Letang will not play against the Senators and his skate with the team was his first time on ice since suffering a lower-body injury.

