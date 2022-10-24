Penguins, Oilers Coaches Speak on Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in 2022-23.

For the first time in the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Edmonton Oilers.

It might not seem like much on paper, but the stars that both the Penguins and Oilers flaunt make this a marquee matchup every time the two meet.

It’s the battle of the generational talents when Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid share an ice surface.

Prior to the matchup, both head coaches had high praises for each other’s captains.

“These are two of the elite players in the game and it’s a privilege to get to watch them up close,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “We’ll have our hands full with Connor tonight. We’re going to try out best to make it a hard game.”

In 10 games against the Penguins, McDavid has put up five goals and 13 assists for 18 points; he’s also already off to a great start on the 2022-23 season with 10 points in five games.

Through Crosby’s career he has only seen the Oilers 19 times and only reached 20 points.

“It certainly is a privilege for all of us that are hockey fans to watch these guys compete,” Sullivan said. “They’re at the very top of their game.”

Behind the Oilers bench stands Jay Woodcroft who had fond words on Crosby.

“Obviously, what he has accomplished in the game speaks for itself,” Woodcroft said. “He’s the head of the snake. Sets the emotional tone, sets the work ethic tone for that team.”

The Oilers hold a record of 2-3-0 coming into the contest against Pittsburgh and will be watching for the play driving ability of Crosby.

“The fact that they are dangerous in every situation I think begins with Sidney Crosby,” Woodcroft said. “Obviously, he’s one of the game’s premier players.”

Thanks to the conference split between the two, it’s rare the hockey world gets to watch Crosby and McDavid face off against each other.

No matter what, both players will bring their elite level of play to the contest and it’ll be another treat for fans to see.

