Penguins Come From Behind Twice in Victory Over Golden Knights

The Pittsburgh Penguins take a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights and come back from multiple deficits to do so.

PITTSBURGH - It wasn’t a perfect game, but the Pittsburgh Penguins will take the winning outcome against a tough team in the Vegas Golden Knights.

On multiple occasions, the Penguins were behind in the matchup despite consistently being ahead in shots on goal.

Despite outshooting the Golden Knights 18 to 14 after the first period, the Penguins were down by a pair of goals.

One of those goals ended the perfect run the Penguins penalty kill was on with a tally from Reilly Smith.

The Penguins put the clamp down in the second period, again leading in shots but this time finding the back of the net a pair of times to knot the game.

Brock McGinn opened the scoring for the Penguins followed later by a pretty passing sequence from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel leading to a Rickard Rakell goal.

The Golden Knights answered early in the third period with their second power play goal of the night and reclaiming the lead.

That would be all she wrote for the Knights, though, as Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry shut the door and the forwards continued their attack.

Guentzel broke through and ended a lengthy drought of power play goals for the Penguins on a 4-on-3 opportunity to tie the game at three.

Then, it was the unlikeliest of heroes, as Kasperi Kapanen recorded the game winning goal for the Penguins sealing a dramatic 4-3 win.

It wasn't all offense for the Penguins, Jarry has been locked in as of late and made big stops against the Golden Knights.

Jarry made 34 saves on 37 shots to seal his ninth win of the season and seventh straight game recording at least a point for the Penguins.

Coming into the game, the Golden Knights held one of the best road records in the NHL at 10-1-1 before this defeat.

Their goalie, Logan Thompson, was just recently named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November.

The Penguins were able to get the better of Thompson and the Golden Knights and prove they can be a team that battles to the bitter end.

