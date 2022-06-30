Skip to main content

Penguins Considering Re-Signing Casey DeSmith

One of the longest tenured backup goalies in Pittsburgh Penguins history might be here a little longer.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in need of a new backup goalie, but a familiar face may be sticking around.

According to David Pagnotta of the NHL Network and Sirius XM, the Penguins are closing in on a deal with Casey DeSmith.

Pagnotta says that nothing is coming right away, but something to watch over the next two weeks until the opening of free agency.

DeSmith is wrapping up a contract that lasted three years and netted him $1.25 million annually.

Since 2015-16, DeSmith has been bouncing around the Penguins system, from the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, all the way to the NHL.

In 2017-18, DeSmith got his call to become the main backup goalie for the Penguins and has played in 96 NHL games.

Those 96 games include 82 career starts with a record of 43-28-11 with a .915 save percentage and 2.67 goals against average.

This past season, DeSmith played 26 games and hit a 11-6-5 record.

The Penguins have plenty of spots to look for a backup goalie option, some have even thought that Marc-Andre Fleury would consider a comeback.

While a Fleury return is far from likely, it looks like the Penguins are looking to run it back with the same duo of Tristan Jarry and DeSmith.

