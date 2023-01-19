Penguins Continue To Slip in NHL Power Rankings

The tough stretch of the Pittsburgh Penguins continues to be reflected in the NHL power rankings.

For the third straight week, the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to dip in the NHL’s league-wide power rankings.

This time, the Penguins barely hold on to a spot in the top half of teams by finishing in 16th out of the NHL’s ‘Super 16.’

Last week Pittsburgh clocked in at 14th just two weeks removed from peaking at 6th in the league.

The downward trend for the Penguins continued with a pair of game against beatable teams needing an overtime frame and coming out as winners in just one of them.

The injuries to the defense are piling up and have cost the Penguins a couple of games over the last month but the bottom six forward group has been a real problem.

The Penguins stars in the top six have been stellar and can go a long way in picking up wins, but they need the bottom six to contribute anything to push them over the edge.

Without a productive set of role and depth players, the Penguins can’t become a well rounded team, forcing them to slip in rankings like this.

The Penguins hold on to the last wild card spot in the east and aren’t far away from losing it.

Thankfully, it’s a tight Metropolitan Division and if the injured players can return and help make progress in the win column, the Penguins shouldn’t have much to worry about.

