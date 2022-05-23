Penguins in Contract Talks With Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang

The Pittsburgh Penguins want to keep Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on the roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lot of decisions to make with their free agent pieces, but at the top of their to-do list is re-signing Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

According to general manager Ron Hextall, the two sides continue to talks, and have had conversations as recent as the last few days about new deals.

"We would like to sign both players," Hextall told Penguins media. "I think you look at individually, they've both been here for 16 years. Geno has obviously been a great player. Certainly, one of the best players in the history of the game. We'd like to keep him a Pittsburgh Penguin for the rest of his career. In a perfect world, Geno retires a Penguin. Tanger is the same."

This comes after the team inked Bryan Rust to a six-year deal, kicking off their free agent signings. They have 11 players left to negotiate.

Hextall and the Penguins staff believed this year's team was capable of bringing home another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh. He also said the two sides agree that the talent level is there to win a championship with this roster.

"We felt like we were in it, and had a good enough team where we could've gone on a run here," Hextall said. "Obviously in the end you've got to get it done. But our plan is to continue on trying to win the Stanley Cup."

And a part of that is making sure they keep their stars around - starting with Malkin and Letang.

"These two, they're generational players," Hextall said. "They don't come around very often. We would like to keep them here through the en of their careers. Obviously, we have some issues in areas we have to work through in terms of salary cap. Everything has to match up. It's a puzzle right now. ... We'll continue to work with both guys and, hopefully, come to agreements with them at some point."

