Danton Heinen Steps Up on Penguins Top Line

Stepping in for the injured Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen scored a pair of goals in the Pittsburgh Penguins victory in Columbus.

Thanks to evaluation for an upper-body injury, the Pittsburgh Penguin were forced to start their road trip without Jake Guentzel in the lineup.

The Penguins turned to Danton Heinen to fill Guentzel’s spot in the lineup, and it may have been one game, but it’s paid off quite well.

While playing alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell, Heinen scored a pair of goals in the 6-3 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After their first practice together, Crosby said the Heinen is a great goal scorer and knows what areas of the ice will produce the most opportunities.

It was that exact instinct that led to both of Heinen’s goals in Columbus.

Heinen’s first goal was the game tying tally and all he had to do was wait for a bouncing puck to find his stick.

An initial shot from defenseman Marcus Pettersson bounced around a mass of players but eventually found its way to a patiently waiting Heinen.

Thanks to the scramble, Heinen had a completely open net to work with as he buries puck to knot the score at three.

Heinen’s second goal came in a very similar fashion; a defenseman’s point shot that rattles around and finds Heinen’s stick with a wide open cage.

This shot came from P.O. Joseph which was stopped by Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins; the rebound however bounced off of the Columbus defender right to Heinen who was maneuvering to his position.

Flying out from behind the net, Heinen pounced on the loose puck and whipped it past a sprawling Merzlikins.

Crosby assisted on both of Heinen’s goals and the two seem like they can work well together in a pinch.

Heinen proved that what Crosby said can hold true; Heinen knows how to find the right spots of the ice to pocket goals.

It's that kind of hockey sense that should make Heinen an important piece for the Penguins offense for the second straight season.

Through five games he hold three goals and three assists for six points.

Assuming Heinen has another great year, the Penguins will look like geniuses, being able to sign such a productive player for only $1 million.

While we wait Guentzel to return to the Penguins lineup, Heinen should be a productive replacement on the top line.

