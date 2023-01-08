Penguins Defensemen That Deserve Bigger Roles

A lot of talk is being made of the Pittsburgh Penguins defense, and for good reason, a lot of change might be on the way.

It’s clear as day that the Pittsburgh Penguins are in desperate need of a fully healthy defensive core, but who deserves bigger roles when things are back to normal?

At this point it, there is no reason for a healthy Penguins roster to feature the likes of Brian Dumoulin or Chad Ruhwedel.

While Ruhwedel is likely heading back to the press box when the right side of the defense is healthy again, Dumoulin should be right next to him

But who fills in those spots and what kind of lineup changes need to be made to see an improved defense?

For starters, P.O. Joseph is more than deserving of being elevated from the third pairing; he’s played well in his position, but needs an increased role.

Joseph continues to exude confidence and is playing the style of hockey worthy of a first line role.

Kris Letang and Marcus Pettersson have had a good dynamic when they share the first line, but there is more untapped potential with Joseph.

It’s been said before, but it’s worth repeating that Mark Friedman shouldn’t see much more time in the AHL, if any.

Nothing more than a third line role, but Friedman plays a certain style no other Penguins defenseman is willing to play.

Friedman can be a pest and has proven in his most recent run in the NHL that he fits in a regular role; he’s only played three games but he always stands out.

Yet to record a point this season, Friedman is at least taking full advantage of his ice time; he’s recorded 12 hits and has a plus-3 rating.

Not too many players on the entire roster have a positive rating over their last three games, so that’s a bonus.

There may not be room on the roster, but Ty Smith has also proven to be a solid choice as an NHL regular.

The Penguins have shown confidence in him and he’s returned the favor by excelling in his opportunities.

Smith is a playmaker who, even if sent back to the AHL for one more stint to hone his game, can blossom into an awesome second line piece for years to come.

Even if the team believes Smith has earned as spot on the NHL roster over Friedman, that’s an acceptable outcome.

A left side of Joseph, Pettersson, Smith with Dumoulin and Ruhwedel as scratches and Friedman in the AHL could be top notch.

Getting Smith into the lineup with regularity might take some time, but at least Joseph and Friedman are more than deserving of a move within the roster.

