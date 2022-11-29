Penguins Discuss Much Improved Penalty Kill

Since the return of Teddy Blueger, the Pittsburgh Penguins penalty kill has gone from nearly worst to nearly first.

PITTSBURGH - Through the early portion of the season, both special teams units from the Pittsburgh Penguins were failing to find any sort of production.

While the power play is still floundering and looking for answers, the penalty kill has come around and been a huge boost for the Penguins.

The penalty kill units have not allowed a power play goal in 17 opportunities over seven games.

That ironically coincides with the season debut of the Penguins best penalty killing forward, Teddy Blueger.

“I think the coincidences worked out nicely,” Blueger said. “We’ve been on the same page. Pressuring together, making good reads off of each other. It all came together at the right time.”

It was a slow build for the penalty kill to get where it is today; the Penguins started the year by experimenting with new faces like Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald, while also trying Kasperi Kapanen and Marcus Pettersson.

At one point, the Penguins PK was near the bottom of the league, but thanks to their impressive run, they now sit eighth with a 81.43 success rate.

“We’re finally in the rhythm where guys have more chemistry,” Blueger said. “Playing with each other and getting some more reps.”

The return of Blueger was a massive help for the PK, but it’s not the only reason they’ve been finding success.

Head coach Mike Sullivan also pointed out that the rest of the group has improved, as well.

“I think Teddy is a huge influence, without a doubt,” Sullivan said. “I think the other guys deserve a lot of credit, as well. It’s a collective effort out there. I just think they’re doing a great job.”

Just one standout player isn’t enough to have a high flying penalty kill, and while Blueger coming back help, Sullivan is right in saying it’s a group effort.

“They’ve had good detail to their structure,” Sullivan said. “Then they’re doing the little things. They’re blocking shots when they have to, they’re competing on rebounds.”

The new faces in that group aren’t really ‘new’ anymore, though, as everyone gets used to their roles and the chemistry continues to be built.

“Up front we’ve had a few new players,” Pettersson said. “It’s a feeling out process but we knew we had it in the group.”

The penalty kill of the Penguins is nearing the top of the league where it normally sits and they are a huge piece of the puzzle in keeping the team above water.

