Penguins Don't Need to be Involved in Big Name Trade

There are a lot of big names being floated in trade rumors, and the Pittsburgh Penguins would be smart to avoid most of them.

With trade talks beginning to pick up for a number of the biggest names on the market, the question needs to be asked: do the Pittsburgh Penguins need to make a big splash move?

Not necessarily; the Penguins are already a team on the verge of being a true Stanley Cup contender with the lineup they currently have.

A small cosmetic move to clear some cap space or bolster the bottom six would be helpful, but there’s no need to try and land a top name.

Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, and Patrick Kane have emerged as some of the biggest stars that could be on the move.

While the Penguins haven’t been directly connected to any of them, there has been some discussion on how each of them may be able to improve the lineup.

The Penguins were an early possible destination to land Kane, but that was before Jason Zucker has a resurgent season and Kane may be more likely to remain with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Boeser and Horvat both are looking for a change of scenery away from the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh could be an appealing destination if they want to join a winning team.

There’s also the obvious connection between the Canucks’ front office of Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin and the Penguins, but that doesn’t mean they need to be in conversation for a trade.

Despite reports stating Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been active in looking to ship out Kasperi Kapanen, what kind of return does he actually warrant? And does Rutherford really want Kapanen back?

It’s understandable for Pens fans to have interest in other teams’ good players, especially for some of the Penguins’ underperformers, but sometimes the fit isn’t there.

The Penguins have a solid lineup, especially in the top six; an extra piece with that kind of firepower would be fun, but likely too expensive and not the right fit.

The kind of move the Penguins should be focused on is an affordable option for the bottom six.

