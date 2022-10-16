Penguins Look Dominant Through First Two Games

It's early, but the Pittsburgh Penguins look to be red-hot already.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins season may only be a pair of games old, but they already look like they will dominate all year.

The contributions have come from high and low so far as 14 of the 18 Penguins skated have found their way to the score sheet.

A big part of the early dominance has been a team-wide shoot-first mentality.

In the home opener against the Arizona Coyotes, the Penguins rifled off 53 total shots; against the Tampa Bay Lightning they took 45.

The shot production has been so noticeable, that even goaltender Tristan Jarry is impressed.

“I think we’ve come out to a great start,” Jarry said. “The guys have done a great job just putting pucks on net. Over the last two games we have almost 90 shots.”

The Penguins have notched 98 shots through 120 minutes to be exact.

Like Wayne Gretzky (Michael Scott) likes to say, “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Not only are the Penguins taking plenty of shots, they are scoring as well; with six goals in each of the first two games, they are averaging a tally every 10 minutes.

The Penguins have played six periods of a season and have scored in each one of them.

“We were excited to play,” Jake Guentzel said following the win over Tampa Bay. “We were all kind of eager after how last season ended. To play how we did in front of everyone is exciting for us.”

Coming off of a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, Penguins are a team hungry to find the back of the net, and so far they have been doing plenty of eating.

