Penguins Send Down Isaac Belliveau, Ryan McCleary

The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins have trimmed their training camp roster to 56 players, sending two players down.

General manager Ron Hextall confirmed that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been assigned to the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and defenseman Ryan McCleary has been assigned to the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

Belliveau appeared in one of the team's opening preseason games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and finished the game plus-2. 

The team will return to the ice for their third preseason game tomorrow.

