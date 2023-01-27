Penguins Drop Extra Point in Tight Metro Division Matchup

The game needed an extra five minutes, plus a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn't close it out.

Given how much of the first half of the seaon has gone, every game left in the 2022-23 season carries extra importance for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That all started with a Metropolitan Division battle when the Penguins traveled to take on the Washington Capitals for the second time this season.

The teams not only entered the contest knotted with 56 standings points, but held both Eastern Conference wild card spots.

It was an important battle for both teams, but it was a trademark Alex Ovechkin scenario that put the Capitals up first.

Exactly six minutes into the game, Ovechkin netted a power play goal from his trademark office to take an early lead.

The Capitals would hold on to that 1-0 lead through the entire first period despite riffling off 21 shots in the first 20 minutes.

Early into the second frame, Danton Heinen scored in his second consecutive game to tie the contest.

A massively important goal not just for the Penguins but for Heinen who is trying to maintain a consistent spot in the lineup.

Heinen recorded three points last game and was in the right place at the right time to score in his second straight.

The Penguins had a much improved second period while Casey DeSmith looked much stronger between the pipes than he did in his previous few starts.

Through two periods, DeSmith had made 34 shots and was doing his best to keep the Penguins in the game.

It was early in the third that the Caps took a shot DeSmith would probably want back; a small deflection off of Brock McGinn’s stick fluttered over DeSmith’s glove for a Capitals lead.

With time beginning to wind down in the third, Bryan Rust notched the 300th point of his career with a snipe to tie the game yet again.

That 2-2 score would hold and lead the Penguins to their fifth overtime in the last six games.

It’s not ideal to make it to the extra frame with a team like Washington, especially when they get a man advantage.

Evgeni Malkin got called for tripping in the first minute of the extra frame and the Penguins managed to kill it off thanks to some huge blocks from Brian Dumoulin.

Five minutes of overtime wasn't enough for the two teams as for the second time of the season the Penguins were heading to a shootout.

DeSmith only managed one save and the Penguins only one goal in the best on three shootout, giving the Capitals the bonus point.

It was a battle between tied wild card teams that could have fallen either way; despite the loss the Penguins recorded a point in their sixth straight game.

