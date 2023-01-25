Penguins Elated After Kris Letang's Emotional Return

PITTSBURGH - After missing 11 games from a personal leave and a lower-body injury, Kris Letang returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.

Not only did Letang return to the Penguins, but he made an immediate impact putting up four points in his return including the overtime winner.

It wasn’t a perfect game from most players on the ice, but Letang enjoyed an eventful first game back.

“Kind of surreal, you know?” Letang said. “I didn’t know what to think or how it was going to go. It’s just great to be back.”

Letang was clearly emotional after the game and has been thankful for everything his teammates and the organization has done for him over the last couple of months.

The rest of the Penguins were amped to have Letang back in the lineup but were prouder of the performance he put up.

“Couldn’t be happier for Tanger,” Mike Sullivan said. “With everything that he’s been through over the last little while. That was an emotional night for him and the whole team. We’re all living through it with him.”

Without Letang in the lineup, the Penguins struggled not only to stay healthy, but stay in the win column.

After going 4-5-2 without Letang, the Penguins felt his presence right away.

“It goes without saying, it’s huge to have him back,” Danton Heinen said. “He’s been through a lot. He’s a resilient guy, he’s a big part of this team and this city. It was awesome to see him get that.”

Casey DeSmith had a dramatic game of his own, knows the kind of spirits Letang can bring to the team and the fanbase.

“It’s so good to have him back,” DeSmith said. “He’s been working hard, obviously off the ice, then back on the ice. He definitely came back when he was ready. It was pretty evident tonight. He was a huge part of that win.”

Letang’s four-point night sealed a much needed win for the Penguins as they fend off a Florida Panthers team creeping up on them in the standings.

You couldn’t have written a better script for Letang’s return and it’s a game that won’t soon be forgotten.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Casey DeSmith Reacts to Unusual Start for Penguins

Storybook Ending to a Grim Penguins Game

Kris Letang Returns to Penguins Lineup and Immediately Provides Spark

Penguins' Tristan Jarry was Late Scratch with Upper-Body Injury

Kris Letang Seals Deal for Penguins in Back-and-Forth Slugfest