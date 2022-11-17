Evgeni Malkin Approaching 1,000 Games Played

Evgeni Malkin will soon be the second player to ever reach that milestone entirely as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the Pittsburgh Penguins look to build back their success, there is an individual in the locker room who is closing in one one of the biggest achievements in the game.

When the puck drops against the Minnesota Wild and Evgeni Malkin touches the ice, it’ll be his 998th game played with the Penguins.

Two games later the Penguins travel to Chicago and if all things go well that will be Malkin’s 1,000th career NHL game.

Reaching 1,000 games in the NHL is not an easy task, and Malkin’s teammate and good friend Sidney Crosby can attest to that.

Crosby was the first ever Penguins player to reach the milestone and he has a well documented history with injuries and concussions.

Malkin is no stranger to injuries, but coming up on a milestone like this, speaks to his longevity.

“It’s an awesome achievement,” Crosby said. “Given what he’s gone through to get to it.”

Already a 1,000 points scorer, in Malkin’s first 998 career games, he has accumulated 1,163 points (451G-712A).

Reaching 1,000 points is a testament to your skill and ability, but 1,000 games shows your longevity and passion for the sport.

It wasn’t easy for Malkin to hit this mark; over the years, much like Crosby, Malkin has missed a ton of time with injuries.

Just last season, Malkin missed 41 games rehabbing from knee surgery and hasn’t played a full 82-game season since 2008-09.

“A lot of guys might not even play at this point, having to play through what he has,” Crosby said. “It’s an achievement in itself, but especially what he’s had to go through to get there.”

Over his 17-year career, Malkin has won the Hart Trophy for the league’s MVP once and twice led the NHL in scoring.

With a new four-year contract signed over the summer, Malkin will add to his Hall of Fame legacy with his 1,000th game soon and many more to follow.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!



Penguins Take Two Steps Forward and One Step Back

Rickard Rakell Need to be Back on Penguins First Line

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Wild

Sidney Crosby Says Penguins Need to Play with Urgency

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins Are 'Invested' in Righting Course