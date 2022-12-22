Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Looks To Extend Point Streak, Pass Sergei Federov

It could be argued the Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the greatest Russian-born players of all-time.

PITTSBURGH - Evgeni Malkin is already known as one of the greatest to ever play for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he continues to add to his legacy in the NHL’s history.

In the Penguins’ defeat of the New York Rangers, Malkin not only extended his point streak to 10 games with a power play goal, but he also tied all-time great Sergei Federov for second most points by a Russian-born player.

Malkin’s game-tying goal marked his 1,179th career point, knotting him with Federov.

In his 18-year career, Federov was touted as the greatest player to ever come from Russia.

In 1,248 career games, Federov scored 483 goals and 696 assists for 1,179 points retiring as the all-time leader in points by a Russian-born player.

Alex Ovechkin now holds the title with 1,446 points (800G-646A) and is likely not going to be caught, but Malkin passing Federov is still a massive accomplishment.

Federov is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, much like Malkin, is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and was selected as one of the NHL’s top 100 players of all-time.

While Malkin was held from that list, he proves with each passing game why he should have found his name among 100 of the NHL’s best.

One thing is for certain, however, Malkin will one day see his name in the Hall of Fame; this milestone will only add to his legacy.

Not just as a Penguins great, but one of the best to ever lace up skates, in his 18th season, Malkin continues to set himself apart.

