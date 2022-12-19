Evgeni Malkin Has Been Penguins Most Productive Player

The Pittsburgh Penguins wouldn't have had the same kind of winning streak had it not been for Evgeni Malkin.

The winning streak of the Pittsburgh Penguins may have snapped at seven games, but Evgeni Malkin continues to be the most productive player on the roster.

While Sidney Crosby is sneaking his way into discussions for the Hart Trophy, the Penguins have been getting a ton of help from Malkin.

In his last eight games, Malkin has recorded two goals and 10 assists for 12 points; his two goals came in back-to-back games and were both game winners.

Malkin’s current streak is the longest by any Penguins skater this season and only Connor McDavid and Mats Zuccarello have a longer active streak.

This burst of production has been a main catalyst behind the Penguins recent success and their greatly improved power play.

The Penguins power play has capitalized on a man advantage opportunity in eight consecutive games with 11 goals in that time.

Malkin has chipped in with nine power play points, eight of them being assists.

The power play has found new life and is beginning to gain lost ground; heading into their game against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins power play was 18th in the NHL with a 21.78 success rate.

Eight straight games with a power play goal is the longest steak the Penguins franchise has seen since 2013 when they scored in 12 straight.

The Penguins may be getting a ton of production from all over the lineup, but Malkin has been a driving force all season.

After signing a four-year contract, the 2022-23 season was going to be an important one for Malkin; the expectations were high, but he has gone above and beyond.

In 31 games this season, Malkin has scored 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points.

The Penguins are a frightening team when both Crosby and Malkin are rolling, and despite the end of a winning streak, they still look like one of the best teams in the NHL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Winning Streak Ends at Seven, Drop Battle to Hurricanes

Why Sidney Crosby is a Top 5 All-Time Player

Evgeni Malkin Practices with Penguins Following Injuries

Penguins Don't Need to be Involved in Big Name Trade

Third Line Looks Like Penguins Only Soft Spot