Evgeni Malkin Practices with Penguins Following Injury

It doesn't seem the Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Evgeni Malkin as he takes practice in North Carolina.
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have dodged a bullet following a scary moment against the Florida Panthers.

Evgeni Malkin left the game early after taking a shot from Sidney Crosby to the knee; while the shot deflected in for the Penguins game winning goal, Malkin needed assistance getting off of the ice.

Following the game, many believed that Malkin was going to be okay and shouldn’t miss any time.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said the early reports leaned in Malkin’s favor.

After a day off following the game, the Penguins were in North Carolina to take in a practice and Malkin was present and present and in full action.

Malkin took rushes in his normal spot as second line center and was not wearing any sort of non-contact jersey.

While it is good to see Malkin doing fine, fans held their breath when they saw him go down.

The pain was immediate and the puck his right knee which Malkin has had multiple surgeries on.

Malkin is yet to miss a game this season and is carrying a seven game scoring streak.

Evgeni Malkin Practices with Penguins Following Injury

By Nick Horwat
