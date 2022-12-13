Evgeni Malkin Scores Late to Give Penguins Victory in Playoff-Like Game

The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their winning streak to six games on the backs of P.O. Joseph, Tristan Jarry, and Evgeni Malkin.

PITTSBURGH - For a lot of teams, giving up a goal in the opening 20 seconds of a game are usually a sign of things to come, but that wasn’t the case for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Dallas Stars took the lead just 19 seconds into the contest, but the Penguins weren’t fazed.

The Penguins were able to continue their hot stretch of goals on the man advantage, this time from P.O. Joseph picking up his first goal of the season.

For the last few weeks, Joseph has been showing so many signs of a growth in comfort and confidence on an NHL blue line.

This game-tying goal was just the culmination of his hard work; Joseph said himself that everything is starting the turn the right direction for him.

“It starts with being comfortable with the guys and them having confidence in me, as well.” Joseph said. “To see the guys including me like this, it makes me want to battle every day.”

Following Joseph’s goal, the game picked up a playoff feel; the scoring was low, the events were low, but the intensity was high.

An entire second period flew by without any goals and both the Penguins and Stars posting under 10 shots.

Almost the entire third period slipped by without a goal, as well, until Evgeni Malkin was able to pot his first goal in nine games with 35 seconds left in regulation.

While Malkin hasn’t had a goal since his 1,000th game, he has turned into an assist machine, putting up eight in the last five pervious games.

Tristan Jarry continued his tear of dominance, as well, with 26 saves and now sitting at 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts.

The Penguins continue to get help from all over the lineup and remain one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Thanks to six-straight wins, and a record of 8-1-1 in their last 10, the Penguins have moved into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

