Evgeni Malkin’s Son Reads Lineup Card for Milestone Game

A special night was made perfect when the Pittsburgh Penguins had Evgeni Malkin's son read the starting lineup.

It was a night to remember for the Pittsburgh Penguins; they bucked a lengthy losing streak at the United Center and one of their franchise’s greatest players played his 1,000th game.

Evgeni Malkin was the star of the show in Chicago and the Penguins made sure to add a heartfelt touch to the occasion.

Prior to the game Malkin’s son, Nikita, showed up in the locker room to read off the starting lineup.

After nailing the read, Nikita and Evgeni embraced in a long hug that left everyone with a smile on their face, and possibly a few tears in their eyes.

It was pretty clear both were wrapped up in the moment and couldn't hold back their emotions.

Over the years, Malkin has been known off the ice as a family man, but it's rare to see them outside of Pittsburgh, Russia, or their home in Florida.

Malkin called their attendance a surprise but it was a special night made even more perfect with his family there.

Ever since Nikita was born there was a special connection between him and his father; Nikita was born in the midst of the Penguins 2016 Stanley Cup run and weighed in at 7 pounds 1 ounce.

For those that don’t know, Malkin wears number 71; it couldn’t have been written any better.

Now, the entire Malkin family has a new memory and one they won’t soon forget.

Malkin went on to score a goal in the game and the Penguins walked away with a huge win as closed out a perfect three-game road trip.

The Penguins next home game is Wednesday against the Calgary Flames, and it’s likely there will be another appearance for a proper ceremony at PPG Paints Arena.

