Evgeni Malkin Takes Blame for Penguins OT Loss

Overtime hasn't been kind to the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, but Evgeni Malkin is taking the fall for the most recent OTL.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins ate their fifth overtime loss of the season, heading into the Christmas break with only a single standings point.

It was once again a close match between the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes; their third meeting of the season and the third time games were separated by a single goal.

When a game goes to overtime, more often than not, the team that makes the first mistake loses.

That was pretty clearly the case for the Penguins, and Evgeni Malkin took full responsibility for the mistake.

“It’s my fault 100%,” Malkin said after the game. “I tried to catch him behind the net and I lost my edge a little bit.”

It was the opening seconds of the overtime period when Malkin attempted to chase down Jaccob Slavin, who was able to parlay his free break into the game winner.

“Maybe don’t go behind the net,” Malkin said. “It’s a lesson for me. Next time I play better.”

The Penguins have been pretty brutal in overtime this season with only a single overtime victory; their second extra time winner came in a shootout.

Mike Sullivan said following the game that the team needs to do better in overtime periods and put a spotlight on Malkin’s mishap.

“You just can’t chase behind the net,” Sullivan said. “If you chase behind the net it’s an automatic 3-on-2 the other way.”

Malkin’s chase not only turned into a free 3-on-2, but was capitalized on for the game winner just 23 seconds into the frame.

It was a tough way to end a game that could have easily fallen in Pittsburgh’s favor, but Malkin recognizes it was his mistake.

The Penguins need to improve their play in overtime periods and take advantage of the skill they have at their disposal.

