Penguins React to Evgeni Malkin’s Storybook 1,000th Game Win

Evgeni Malkin's teammates appreciate the kind of player he is and has been for the Pittsburgh Penguins for over 1,000 games.

PITTSBURGH - It goes without saying at this point, but the past few games have been special for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeni Malkin.

The win over the Chicago Blackhawks was Malkin’s 1,000th career game and the Penguins honored their veteran the following game.

Not only was the ceremony capped off with a win, but it was Malkin who scored the winning goal in the shootout.

Head coach Mike Sullivan called it a ‘gut feeling’ to send Malkin over the boards for the shootout, but noted the kind of skill he brings no matter what.

“He’s ultra talented, but the other aspect is the stage isn’t too big for him,” Sullivan said. “He plays his best when the stakes are high. I think that’s where players build their legacies.”

The skill of Malkin is unmatched, even as he plays in his 17th season in the NHL.

No matter his age, Malkin’s teammates enjoy being on his side, rather than having to go up against his competitive nature on a regular basis.

“It’s unbelievable to especially be on the right side of things,” Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry said. “Even at practice he does some unbelievable things that translate into games. We’re so lucky to have him here in Pittsburgh.”

Jarry hasn’t been around Malkin as long as guys like Sidney Crosby or Kris Letang, but it doesn’t take long to learn about the kind of player Malkin is.

“It’s kind of a rare package,” Penguins forward Danton Heinen said. “It’s a pleasure to play with him and watch him from up close.”

When Malkin was tossed out for his attempt at the shootout, it was too perfect; there was no chance he was missing his opportunity.

“You had a feeling,” Heinen said. “There’s kind of a script there. It was meant to be.”

With 1,001 games under his belt, Malkin hopes to continue dominating the way he has for 17 seasons.

With no signs on slowing down, Malkin is hoping the help lead the Penguins to another magical season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Honor Evgeni Malkin with Pre-Game Video

Former Penguins Congratulate Evgeni Malkin on 1,000 Games

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers, Living and Dying by Offense

Mike Sullivan Says Penguins' PK Playing with Confidence

Penguins Promote Ty Hennes to Assistant Coach