Skip to main content

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin Reportedly Testing the Free Agent Market

After 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin will become a free agent for the first time ever

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be on the verge of losing one of their all time great players to free agency.

With no deal in place with the Penguins and Evgeni Malkin, it is being reported that the veteran will test the free agent market.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report, noting that his will be the first time Malkin has ever entered free agency.

Dreger said that Malkin wants to see what his options are outside of Pittsburgh.

This news comes the same day that Pierre LeBrun tweeted that talks between Malkin and the Penguins had progressed well recently.

LeBrun now believes the testing of the market comes from Malkin’s frustration with the process.

After weeks of negotiations and back and forth between the Malkin camp and the Penguins, it seems like no resolve has been made.

Ever since the end of the Penguins season, reports of different offers had been flying surrounding Malkin.

Offers spanning everywhere from three years to the most recent of a two-year offer at $6 million per year.

Malkin was reportedly agreeing with the pay cut, but wanted a longer term.

Teams across the league are likely going to pay top dollar for the future Hall of Famer, and given the Penguins cap space, it’s likely he doesn’t return.

In 981 career games with the Penguins, Malkin has scored 444 goals and 702 assists for 1,146 points, and was closing in on the franchise lead in penalty minutes (1,008 PIMs).

Given Malkin’s health the last few seasons it’s any wonder what teams are willing to cough up, but it’s likely far more than the Penguins are willing to go near.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

It's Time for the Penguins to Pay Evgeni Malkin

Pittsburgh Penguins Select Owen Pickering 21st Overall

New Deal for Evgeni Malkin Still a Work in Progress

Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins Re-Sign Kris Letang for Six-Years, $6.1M AAV

Evgeni Malkin Makes Joke About Playing Against Kris Letang, Penguins Next Season

USATSI_18307899_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin Reportedly Testing the Free Agent Market

By Nick Horwat54 seconds ago
USATSI_18149644_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offers to Kasperi Kapanen, Kasper Bjorkqvist, P.O. Joseph

By Nick Horwat33 minutes ago
USATSI_14173498_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Re-Sign Alex Nylander to One-Year Contract

By Nick Horwat1 hour ago
USATSI_18264439_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Former Penguin Believes Evgeni Malkin has Two 'Good Years' Left

By Nick Horwat5 hours ago
USATSI_17956051_168388034_lowres (1)
Podcasts

Kris Letang With the Penguins for Life

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat6 hours ago
USATSI_17803492_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Maple Leafs in Talks for Former Penguins Goalie Matt Murray

By Nick Horwat7 hours ago
USATSI_17823181_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Restricted Free Agents Due Qualifying Offers

By Nick Horwat9 hours ago
USATSI_17820638_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

It's Time for the Penguins to Pay Evgeni Malkin

By Jacob PunturiJul 10, 2022
Luke-Devlin-Web-775-LF
News

Penguins Finish 2022 Draft with Luke Devlin at 182 Overall

By Nick HorwatJul 8, 2022