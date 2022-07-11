Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin Reportedly Testing the Free Agent Market

After 16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin will become a free agent for the first time ever

The Pittsburgh Penguins could be on the verge of losing one of their all time great players to free agency.

With no deal in place with the Penguins and Evgeni Malkin, it is being reported that the veteran will test the free agent market.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report, noting that his will be the first time Malkin has ever entered free agency.

Dreger said that Malkin wants to see what his options are outside of Pittsburgh.

This news comes the same day that Pierre LeBrun tweeted that talks between Malkin and the Penguins had progressed well recently.

LeBrun now believes the testing of the market comes from Malkin’s frustration with the process.

After weeks of negotiations and back and forth between the Malkin camp and the Penguins, it seems like no resolve has been made.

Ever since the end of the Penguins season, reports of different offers had been flying surrounding Malkin.

Offers spanning everywhere from three years to the most recent of a two-year offer at $6 million per year.

Malkin was reportedly agreeing with the pay cut, but wanted a longer term.

Teams across the league are likely going to pay top dollar for the future Hall of Famer, and given the Penguins cap space, it’s likely he doesn’t return.

In 981 career games with the Penguins, Malkin has scored 444 goals and 702 assists for 1,146 points, and was closing in on the franchise lead in penalty minutes (1,008 PIMs).

Given Malkin’s health the last few seasons it’s any wonder what teams are willing to cough up, but it’s likely far more than the Penguins are willing to go near.

