Penguins Excited To Play At Coyotes' Mullett Arena

Playing on a college campus should be a new experience a number of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Arizona Coyotes haven’t been dealt the greatest of hands when it comes to their stadium situation, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to play at ASU’s Mullett Arena.

The college stadium should bring back great memories for the Penguins who played NCAA or WCHA hockey before breaking into the NHL.

“For us college guys its going to be fun to be back,” Notre Dame alum Bryan Rust said. “I think it’ll be fun. I’ve heard it’s a really nice building.”

On the Penguins current roster there are 12 players who played college hockey and many of them say great success during their amateur days.

The Coyotes have been struggling as a whole this season, but have been the much better team at Mullett.

In only 12 home games, the Coyotes are 7-3-2 while a brutal 6-17-3 on the road.

Despite the college venue, the Coyotes have had a great atmosphere.

“They get some good crowds” Rust said. “They’ve been getting a lot of wins there. It’s a good test ahead of us.”

The Penguins hope to ward off their second seven-game losing streak of the season and the Coyotes may be an easy team, it won’t be an easy venue.

“As long as it’s close to full even if it’s a small rink it should make for a good atmosphere,” Minnesota State alum Teddy Blueger said.

One of the Penguins’ biggest problems have been playing a complete 60 minutes, and they will need to be on top of that in Arizona.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Defensemen That Deserve Bigger Roles

Penguins Top Six Looking For More Goals

Penguins vs. Coyotes: Rebound for Casey DeSmith

Untouchable Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Other Penguins Who Deserve To Attend All-Star Game