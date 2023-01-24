Penguins Excited for Kris Letang’s Return

Kris Letang is nearing a comeback, and his Pittsburgh Penguins teammates are excited to see him return.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t seen Kris Letang in game action in about a month, but he may be on the verge of returning.

Mike Sullivan stated that Letang is considered a game time decision against the Florida Panthers, and the Penguins are excited to see one of their leaders may soon be back.

Letang is currently listed on long-term injured reserve a few roster moved would have to be made, but his teammates are ready for another return.

“It’s great to have him out there with us,” Sidney Crosby said. “It’ll be great to get him back, whenever that is.”

Letang was part of the morning skate in a full-contact capacity and was taking line rushes with his longtime linemate Brian Dumoulin.

The two haven’t been a consistent pair this season, but they still very familiar with each other.

“Brian simplifies the game for me and the team,” Letang said. “He doesn’t try to complicate things. It allows me to play with the puck more.”

Regardless of who he is playing with or when his return may be, Letang says that he is anxious but excited to return to the ice.

“That’s one of the hard parts sometimes when you’re on the sideline,” Letang said. “Your kind of by yourself. Skating on your own is good exercise but you want to be out there with your teammates.”

Letang’s teammates share that sentiment in hopes that he will be back with them in no time.

“It’s exciting, any time we can get him back in the lineup, it makes us a better team,” Dumoulin said. “I’m sure he’s even more excited than the rest of us.”

Letang said following the morning practice that he needs to talk with the Penguins coaching staff and doctors to get the thumbs up for games, but he says he’s feeling well.

“The body is ready for sure,” Letang said. “The mind is anxious. You want to get out there and play.”

The Penguins are yet to make anything official, but all signs are leaning towards Letang making another return to the ice.

