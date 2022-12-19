Penguins Expect Challenge in First Battle Against Rangers Since Postseason Knockout

It's the first meeting between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers since last postseason, and it won't be an easy battle.

PITTSBURGH - The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers met, it was the Rangers coming out on top in a Game 7 situation.

The Penguins were ousted in the first round for the fourth consecutive year and it was a series they probably should have won.

On a number of occasions, the Penguins looked like the better team and that was with a third string goalie.

2022-23 is a new year, however, and there is likely going to be a challenge in the two team’s first meeting since May.

“They’re a good team,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “We got a ton of respect for the talent they have.”

The Rangers are heading to Pittsburgh riding a seven-game winning streak after a pretty mediocre start to the year.

The Penguins just had their own seven-game winning streak snapped and are looking to get right back to the win column.

“They’ve gone on a pretty good run here,” Sullivan said. “As has our team. So, I would expect a pretty competitive hockey game.”

Before their run, the Rangers were 11-10-5 and losing to teams who had no reason winning.

During the same 1-4-1 stretch, the Rangers dropped games to the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, and blew a three-goal lead to the Edmonton Oilers.

Things have been different, however, as the Rangers found themselves and have since passed the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“We expect it to be a tough challenge, just like it always is when we play them,” Sullivan said. “They’ve got some dynamic offensively gifted forwards. They’ve got a real solid goaltender, we’re going to have to make it a hard night for him.”

With last year’s postseason in the rearview, the Penguins look forward to the challenge and are hopeful carry out a little revenge on the Rangers.

