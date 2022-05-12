Penguins Fall to Rangers, Extending Series to Game 6

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to end the series in Game 6.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell short in Game 5 against the New York Rangers, moving the series to 3-2.

The Penguins started hot, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening period after Jake Guentzel scored his fifth goal in five games. Pittsburgh increased their margin to 2-0 after Kris Lateng scored at just over eight minutes into the second period.

The Rangers took over for most of the second period from there, going on a 3-0 run to take the lead 3-2 with just about two minutes remaining. Guentzel wasted no time to tie is up, though, scoring his second goal just four seconds later off an assistant from Evgeni Malkin.

To open the third period, the Penguins were short handed following a two-minute interference penalty by Marcus Pettersson. The Rangers scored on the power play to make the score 4-3.

The Rangers put the game on ice with an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining, sending the series to Game 6 after a 5-3 win.

Penguins Stats

Goals:

Jake Guentzel (2)

Kris Letang

Assists:

Evgeni Malkin (2)

Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker

Louis Domingue finished with 28 saves.

Game 6 will head back to Pittsburgh on Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

