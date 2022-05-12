Skip to main content

Penguins Fall to Rangers, Extending Series to Game 6

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to end the series in Game 6.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell short in Game 5 against the New York Rangers, moving the series to 3-2. 

The Penguins started hot, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening period after Jake Guentzel scored his fifth goal in five games. Pittsburgh increased their margin to 2-0 after Kris Lateng scored at just over eight minutes into the second period. 

The Rangers took over for most of the second period from there, going on a 3-0 run to take the lead 3-2 with just about two minutes remaining. Guentzel wasted no time to tie is up, though, scoring his second goal just four seconds later off an assistant from Evgeni Malkin. 

To open the third period, the Penguins were short handed following a two-minute interference penalty by Marcus Pettersson. The Rangers scored on the power play to make the score 4-3. 

The Rangers put the game on ice with an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining, sending the series to Game 6 after a 5-3 win.

MORE: Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 5 After High Hit

Penguins Stats

Goals:

  • Jake Guentzel (2)
  • Kris Letang

Assists:

  • Evgeni Malkin (2)
  • Bryan Rust 
  • Jason Zucker

Louis Domingue finished with 28 saves. 

Game 6 will head back to Pittsburgh on Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. ET. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 5 After High Hit

Tristan Jarry is Penguins Starter When Healthy

Tristan Jarry Takes Another Step Towards Playoff Return

Louis Domingue is Etching His Name in Penguins Lore Forever

Penguins Are Getting the Most Out of John Marino

Penguins Must Continue to Use Playoff Experience

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsPenguins

USATSI_18248117_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Fall to Rangers, Extending Series to Game 6

By Noah Strackbein4 minutes ago
USATSI_18196755_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby Leaves Game 5 After High Hit

By Noah Strackbein59 minutes ago
USATSI_17878835_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Tristan Jarry Is Penguins Starter as Soon as He’s Healthy

By Nick Horwat6 hours ago
USATSI_18235911_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Penguins vs. Rangers Game 5 Preview

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat9 hours ago
USATSI_17950399_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Updates Penguins Injuries for Game 5 vs. Rangers

By Noah Strackbein9 hours ago
USATSI_17773943_168388034_lowres
News

Tristan Jarry Takes Another Step Towards Playoff Return

By Noah Strackbein10 hours ago
USATSI_18237039_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Louis Domingue on Verge of Etching Name Into Penguins Lore Forever

By Nick HorwatMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18119046_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Get More Good News With Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell Injuries

By Noah StrackbeinMay 10, 2022
USATSI_18237041_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Defense Was Near Perfect in Game 4

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 10, 2022