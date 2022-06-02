Penguins' Filip Hallander Highlights Crazy Day Before First NHL Game

Sheetz for a pregame meal and getting the call on the ninth hole. What a day for Pittsburgh Penguins' Filip Hallander.

PITTSBURGH -- Filip Hallander didn't know he was getting the call up to the NHL when he started his ay on April 7. He went golfing, and as fate would have it, got the call from the Pittsburgh Penguins as he entered the ninth hole.

Hallander left and headed back to his apartment, where he changed into his suit, packed a bag and headed off, he told the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins media. And on his way to the game, he made sure to stop at Sheetz for a pregame meal.

"It was pouring down and there was a lot of traffic coming into New York. We got to the tunnel at like 5:10. Usually you get to the rink at like 4:40."

Hallander said he had troubles finding the tunnel and had no idea where he was going.

"We were just circling around Madison Square in one-lane traffic for like 35 minutes," Hallander said. "He was such a nice guy, my driver. He looked back at me and he's like, 'You're not in a rush, are you?'"

And to make matter worse, he broke his skate the day prior. But looking back, it might've helped. It all worked out in the end.

"I'm coming in with a broken skate, no pregame meal," Hallander said. "But I think it helped. I didn't think too much."

