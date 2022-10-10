Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins are just about ready for game action as they submit their starting roster for the 2022-23 NHL season.

The deadline has arrived and teams across the NHL, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, have sent in their official compliant rosters.

The Penguins have sent in a roster 22 names long, one shy of the maximum allowed in the NHL.

As it stands for right now, the Penguins roster features 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies.

The forwards will see Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, and Jason Zucker.

On the blue line, the Penguins will ice Brian Dumoulin, P.O. Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel, and Jan Rutta.

For the third consecutive year, Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith lead the way as the starter and backup between the pipes.

18 of the 22 names on the Penguins roster are returning from last year and only Archibald, Petry, Poehling, and Rutta are new acquisitions.

Just because the roster is currently set with these players, does not mean it will stay this way for long.

Defenseman Ty Smith had himself a phenomenal camp, and made a great case to make the opening night roster.

With the Penguins pressed against the cap ceiling, Smith fell to the AHL’ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as a casualty.

Its likely Smith is called back up in the very near future, as he seemed to have outplayed Joseph for that specific roster spot.

The Penguins open up their season at home on October 13 against the Arizona Coyotes.

