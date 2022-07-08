Penguins Finish 2022 Draft with Luke Devlin at 182 Overall

The Pittsburgh Penguins made their fifth and final pick of the draft by taking forward Luke Devlin

The Pittsburgh Penguins entered the seventh and final round of the 2022 NHL Draft with a pair of picks; 182nd overall and 214th overall.

After selecting Luke Devlin with the 182nd pick, the Penguins traded their 214th pick to the Florida Panthers for a seventh round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Devlin was drafted out of the United States Development Program and is set to attend Cornell University of the NCAA in 2022-23.

In the 2021-22 season, Devlin played a majority of his games with St. Andrews College of the CAHS.

In 44 games with St. Andrews, Devlin put up 19 goals and 28 assists for team leading 47 points.

Devlin’s 19 goals were also the peak at St. Andrews.

According to Penguins Director of Amateur Scouting said they have been using the "best available option" mentality for the draft.

The Penguins wrap up the 2022 draft with two forwards in Devlin and Zam Plante, two defensemen in first rounder Owen Pickering and Nolan Collins, and goalie Sergei Murashov.

The prospect pool for the Penguins had been lacking in recent years, and hopefully these five find their way to boost the potential of the teams future.

