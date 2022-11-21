Penguins Squeak Out First Win in Chicago Since 2009

The Pittsburgh Penguins get their first win in Chicago since 2009 and it was a nail biter to say the least.

It had been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in their home building, and for a moment that streak was close to lasting.

The Penguins had a 3-0 lead in the early portion of the second period but allowed a struggling Blackhawks team to claw there way back into the game.

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev scored a goal from behind the net to knot the game at three late in the third.

Chicago had swung the momentum into their favor and looked like they might force an overtime period of not pot another and win the game in regulation.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was not about to let that happen with a fantastic effort about a minute after the Kurashev goal.

The goal from Crosby was his first ever at the United Center and was chalked up as the game winner.

The win not only kicks a skid that started during the first month of the Obama Administration, but the Penguins also cap off a perfect three game road trip.

A 6-4 win over the Minnesota Wild, 3-0 shutout against the Winnipeg Jets, and this 5-3 victory in Chicago.

It’s great for the Penguins to win three straight and get back to their early season success, but also take home a victory in Evgeni Malkin’s 1,000th game.

It was a milestone night for Malkin where of course he contributed with a goal himself early in the second period.

It wasn’t the easiest win of the season, but the Penguins will take every point they can get; their record improves to 9-7-3 for 21 points.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Evgeni Malkin Lucky to Play 1,000 Games with Penguins

Penguins Look to Kick Lengthy Chicago Losing Streak

Top 5 Goals of Evgeni Malkin's Career

Penguins React to Evgeni Malkin Reaching 1,000 Games

Evgeni Malkin Set to Play in 1,000th Career Game