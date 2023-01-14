Penguins Look Flat in Loss to Jets

The Pittsburgh Penguins were missing a lot of bodies, but they also lacked jump against the Winnipeg Jets.

PITTSBURGH - While missing multiple starting defensemen, the Pittsburgh Penguins knew they were going to have their hands full against a high flying offense like the Winnipeg Jets.

The Penguins entered the game looking to extend their winning streak to three games, while the Jets have been on their own hot streak.

Following a win in Buffalo the night before, the Jets entered Pittsburgh with a 6-1-0 record in their last seven games.

The Jets got on the Penguins early, too, by finding the back of the net three times in the opening period.

Thankfully for the Penguins, both teams had video coaches that wanted to double check a pair of those goals.

The first goal by the Jets counted cleanly, albeit after a great effort from Dustin Tokarski, but their second was called back when the Penguins challenged for offside.

With the Jets leading by one, Kasperi Kapanen and Drew O’Connor took advantage of a Jets defender who lost his stick during the odd man break.

Winnipeg thought they picked up a retaliation goal, but it was immediately waved off by the official for goalie interference.

The Jets challenged the call but it was upheld and the period ended with a 1-1 tie.

The tides shifted completely into the Jets favor through the second period as they owned play.

Tokarski was able to fend off much of the onslaught, but gave up a pair of goals just 22 seconds apart to close out the second frame.

It may have been a tie game through a good chunk of the match, but the Penguins looked flat and the Jets took advantage.

Even a fighting major from Jason Zucker couldn't wake the Penguins up as the Jet closed out the game by a score of 4-1.

The Penguins need to find life in their game and do it quick with another game in under 24 hours and the arrival of the second half of the season.

