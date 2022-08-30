Former Penguins Forward "Wouldn't Be Surprised" if Evgeni Malkin Leads Team in Points

The 2022-23 season is inching closer, as Pittsburgh Penguins players have begun returning to the city to prepare for the opening of training camp on September 22nd. After a hectic off-season, the Penguins return mostly the same lineup, most notably their core three pieces, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and Kris Letang.

Since Malkin signed his four-year contract extension in July, many have asked whether or not it was a smart decision to bring the band back together. Former Penguin and 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Tyler Kennedy took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the "Big Three" returning and had an interesting take when discussing Malkin heading into next season.

"I think you're going to see a hungry and motivated Malkin this year," Kennedy said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he leads the Penguins in points."

If Malkin were to do so, it would mark the first time since 2019-20 since he led the team in points and the sixth time in his career. Last season, Malkin scored 42 points (20-22) in 41 games, finishing seventh on the Penguins in points despite only playing half of the regular season.

Crosby and Jake Guentzel finished tied atop the Penguins leaderboard with 84 points each and figure to be in the discussion once again to lead the team this season.

If Malkin has any hope of meeting Kennedy's lofty expectations, he will have to do something that he has struggled to do in his career, play over 70 games. After missing half the season last year recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, Malkin enters this season with a clean bill of health.

He will need it to keep pace with Crosby and Guentzel, who project to eclipse a point per game again this season. If he can stay on the ice and challenge those two for the team scoring title, it only means good things for the Penguins.

