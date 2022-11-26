Penguins Fourth Line Becoming Standout Group

It's not the first time the Pittsburgh Penguins had a fourth line that became a fan favorite.

A team’s fourth line isn’t supposed to be the most productive offensively, but that’s exactly what the Pittsburgh Penguins got against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins bottom forward group of Teddy Blueger, Josh Archibald, and Ryan Poehling combined for seven points in the 4-1 win.

While this is likely not going to be a consistent output, this kind of night was a long time coming and well deserved.

Ever since Blueger made his season debut, the fourth line gained a step and found new life.

“They’re a line that’s playing really well for us,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “They’ve really built an identity for themselves as far as how they are playing to help us win games.”

Each player on the line brings their own style and game to the line and it’s all meshing extremely well together.

Archibald looks like a wrecking ball certain games, skating all over the ice at top speed and not being afraid to utilize his 5’10” frame.

In 20 games, Archibald leads the Penguins in hits with 70 but has also picked up six points (4G-2A).

Poehling is the youngster guy that held down the center position while Blueger was away and is beginning to find his legs as an NHL regular.

Heading into the season, it wasn’t exactly certain if Poehling would play with the NHL Penguins, but so far he’s played every game.

In 20 games, Poehling has scored four goals and three assists for seven points.

Blueger is the steady center presence who can win draws, play an outstanding defensive game, and chip in as a play maker.

“He’s a real good player,” Sullivan said about Blueger. “A good two-way center iceman. He’s got an offensive dimension to his game, but he’s a real conscientious defensive center iceman.”

Put those three together and it’s a recipe for success in the Penguins lineup, all while recording some of the lowest ice-times on the roster.

Blueger has centered a fourth line that gains a cult following before with Zach Aston-Reese and Brandon Tanev.

This year’s iteration, however, might soon be taking over as a new fan-favorite; the scoring touch is growing and they are doing their best to help the Penguins win.

