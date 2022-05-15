Skip to main content

Penguins Might Get Tristan Jarry, Sidney Crosby Back for Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get their stars back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will hopefully get their starting goalie back for Game 7, and get even more help with the return of their captain. Both Sidney Crosby and Tristan Jarry are expected to go in the final match against the New York Rangers. 

According to multiple reports, the Penguins should have both on the ice for Game 7.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has ruled both Jarry and Crosby game-time decisions for Game 7. Rickard Rakell is also in that group for the final matchup.

Jarry has not played throughout the series, while Crosby missed just Game 6 with his upper-body injury. The Penguins have rolled with Louis Domingue as the starting goalie after Casey DeSmith went down. 

The Penguins, however, will not have Brian Boyle or Brian Dumoulin on the ice for Game 7. Boyle left in Game 6, and Doumlin has not played since Game 1. Neither skated at option skate. 

Game 7 puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need Tristan Jarry More Than Sidney Crosby 

Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

Penguins Problems Are Fixable for Game 7

Penguins Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 7

Mike Sullivan Updates Brian Boyle Injury

CBS Sports Host Defends Hit on Sidney Crosby

Tags
terms:
Pittsburgh PenguinsSidney CrosbyTristan JarryPenguins

USATSI_18118669_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Sullivan Will Not Name Penguins Game 7 Goalie

By Noah Strackbein4 minutes ago
USATSI_17296033_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Might Get Tristan Jarry, Sidney Crosby Back for Game 7

By Noah Strackbein11 minutes ago
USATSI_17458568_168388612_lowres (1)
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Tristan Jarry More Than Sidney Crosby in Game 7

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
USATSI_18118494_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Need to Start Tristan Jarry in Game 7

By Nick Horwat3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (50)
News

Mike Sullivan Leaves Door Open for Crosby, Jarry and Rakell in Game 7

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18226562_168388034_lowres
News

Sidney Crosby Returns to Practice for Penguins

By Noah Strackbein23 hours ago
USATSI_18264412_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Issues Are Fixable in Game 7

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18262919_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Remain Optimistic Heading Into Game 7

By Noah StrackbeinMay 14, 2022
USATSI_18197338_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Provides Update on Brian Boyle Injury

By Noah StrackbeinMay 13, 2022