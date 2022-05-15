Penguins Might Get Tristan Jarry, Sidney Crosby Back for Game 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get their stars back.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins will hopefully get their starting goalie back for Game 7, and get even more help with the return of their captain. Both Sidney Crosby and Tristan Jarry are expected to go in the final match against the New York Rangers.

According to multiple reports, the Penguins should have both on the ice for Game 7.

Head coach Mike Sullivan has ruled both Jarry and Crosby game-time decisions for Game 7. Rickard Rakell is also in that group for the final matchup.

Jarry has not played throughout the series, while Crosby missed just Game 6 with his upper-body injury. The Penguins have rolled with Louis Domingue as the starting goalie after Casey DeSmith went down.

The Penguins, however, will not have Brian Boyle or Brian Dumoulin on the ice for Game 7. Boyle left in Game 6, and Doumlin has not played since Game 1. Neither skated at option skate.

Game 7 puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

