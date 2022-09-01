Report: Penguins Goalie Alex D'Orio Signs with Swedish Allsvenskan Team

The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltending pool has thinned with the departure of Alex D'Orio.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have built a strong core of goaltending names over the past few years, forcing an interesting log jam.

The surplus has gotten some relief, however, as Alex D’Orio will depart the Penguins and join Bjorkloven of the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

D’Orio is a 23-year-old right-hand catch goaltender who never saw time with the NHL Penguins but coasted around the American Hockey League and ECHL.

During his time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL played in 34 games and collected a 13-14-5 record.

A majority of D’Orio’s time in the Penguins organization was spent in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers where he appeared in 53 games.

A record of 19-25-3 followed with the Nailers.

D’Orio most recently stepped up as the Penguins’ fourth string goalie behind Louis Domingue in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Postseason.

It’s likely that D’Orio was a longshot to reach a regular spot in the NHL, but this move widens the door for top goaltending prospects like Filip Lindberg and Joel Blomqvist.

