Skip to main content

Report: Penguins Goalie Alex D'Orio Signs with Swedish Allsvenskan Team

The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltending pool has thinned with the departure of Alex D'Orio.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Penguins have built a strong core of goaltending names over the past few years, forcing an interesting log jam.

The surplus has gotten some relief, however, as Alex D’Orio will depart the Penguins and join Bjorkloven of the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

D’Orio is a 23-year-old right-hand catch goaltender who never saw time with the NHL Penguins but coasted around the American Hockey League and ECHL.

During his time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL played in 34 games and collected a 13-14-5 record.

A majority of D’Orio’s time in the Penguins organization was spent in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers where he appeared in 53 games.

A record of 19-25-3 followed with the Nailers.

D’Orio most recently stepped up as the Penguins’ fourth string goalie behind Louis Domingue in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Postseason.

It’s likely that D’Orio was a longshot to reach a regular spot in the NHL, but this move widens the door for top goaltending prospects like Filip Lindberg and Joel Blomqvist.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with the Penguins

Penguins Gambling on Top Defense Pairing

Penguins Returning to Pittsburgh Ahead of Training Camp

Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL

Sam Poulin Progressing Entering Second Pro Season with Penguins Organization

Jason Zucker Wins Da Beauty League Title Over Teammate Teddy Blueger

USATSI_16066392_168388612_lowres
News

Report: Penguins Goalie Alex D'Orio Signs with Swedish Allsvenskan Team

By Nick Horwat
GettyImages-859943980
Podcasts

Five More Years of Mike Sullivan as Penguins Head Coach

By Nicholas Brlansky and Nick Horwat
USATSI_16911473_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins to Broadcast Five of Six Preseason Games

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17443441_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Reportedly Remain Interested in Free Agent Evan Rodrigues

By Nick Horwat
USATSI_17486589_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Former Stanley Cup Champion Does't Think Younger Stars can Lead Penguins to 'Promised Land'

By Nick Horwat
cut
Pens Talk

Where the Penguins Stand in the Metropolitan Division

By Jacob Punturi
Penguins_Parade_Hockey.JPEG-4a07a
News

Mike Sullivan “Honored” To Continue Coaching Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky
cut
News

Mike Sullivan Signs Three-Year Extension with the Penguins

By Nicholas Brlansky
USATSI_15470371_168388034_lowres
News

Former Penguins Forward "Wouldn't Be Surprised" if Evgeni Malkin Leads Team in Points

By Nicholas Brlansky