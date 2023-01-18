Penguins' Goalie Tristan Jarry Hopes for Improved Play Upon Return

The Pittsburgh Penguins need their starting goalie back and he hopes to be on another level.

The injury bug took a big bite out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup, but soon enough, a few important names should be making their return to the lineup.

Josh Archibald and Kris Letang returned to practice with their Penguins teammates in white non-contact uniforms, while Ryan Poehling and Jeff Petry were in full-contact sweaters.

While those guys close in on a return, they were also joined by goalie Tristan Jarry who has been out since the first period of the Winter Classic.

Jarry left the game early with a lower-body injury and over the last week or so, he has been working his way back with on ice reps.

With a return around the corner, Jarry hopes to be a healthy and much improved goalie when he hits the ice in games again.

“Hopefully the second I step on the ice,” Jarry said. “That’s why you rehab, and why you take the time and practice. Make sure you’re getting reps.”

Jarry said he doesn’t have a target date for return, but he traveled with the team for a one-game trip north of the boarder to Ottawa.

Casey DeSmith is still likely to get the start against the Senators, but having Jarry around the team and taking practices means he should be close to a full return.

The Penguins have been rolling with DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski as the goalie duo since the new year and Jarry’s been complimentary of them.

“They’ve been awesome,” Jarry said. “They’ve been battling. Obviously some tough games against some tough teams and I think they’ve both played great.”

In Jarry’s absence, the Penguins have gone 3-4-0 and are looking forward to having their starting netminder back as a regular.

