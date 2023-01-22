Penguins Getting Healthier, Starting to Gain Momentum

The Pittsburgh Penguins are stepping closer to full health and are starting to gain ground in the Metro.

Are the Pittsburgh Penguins ready to right their course? The team has a challenge ahead of them as they hope to get back in the win column against Metropolitan Division rivals.

The New Jersey Devils got the upper hand in the first meeting with a 4-2 victory, adding to what has become a poor stretch for the Penguins.

The Metropolitan is tight right now, and every game between divisional rivals is carrying extra weight.

In their last four games against Metro teams, the Penguins are 0-3-1, and are barely holding on to a playoff spot.

With an overall record of 23-15-7, their 53 points puts them fifth in the Metro and in possession of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thankfully for the Penguins, they are not only getting healthier, but are starting to find some footing.

They’ve recorded points in their last three games going 2-0-1 and should be getting another regular player back in the lineup.

Jeff Petry and Tristan Jarry returned in the victory over the Ottawa Senators, but according to the NHL media site, Ryan Poehling is no longer listed on injured reserve.

If Poehling is returning, the Penguins are another step closer to full health.

The Penguins have a battle ahead of them in the Devils, but it’ll be an important game in gaining ground within the division.

Penguins vs. Devils: Healthier and Looking for More

